In brief: Consumer electronics and networking specialist Belkin recently announced an 11-in-1 universal USB-C dock that's compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook. It is powered by the latest hardware from Silicon Motion and delivers a range of ports not found on most newer laptops, which often sacrifice port selection for a sleeker design.

From left to right, Belkin's new hub includes a Kensington lock slot, an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Type-A 10Gbps ports, a USB-C 3.2 10Gbps data port, a USB-C 3.2 100 watt PD port, a pair of HDMI 4K ports, a VGA 1080P port, a 2.5Gb Ethernet jack and a 3.5mm audio jack.

With it, one could expand their display to up to three additional screens – two via HDMI and another using the VGA port – but really, who uses VGA anymore?

What's more, it's worth highlighting the fact that only one of the HDMI ports supports 60 Hz refresh rates (the other is limited to 30 Hz). That is not a huge deal if you are viewing mostly static content, but the moment you start moving windows around or scrolling on a website, you'll notice how unsmooth everything feels. Personally, I would only consider 30 Hz if there were no other option.

The hub is clearly designed for laptops that are lacking generous port selection as evident by the extremely short 13.7-inch cable but really, there is no reason why you couldn't use it with a desktop if needed.

Belkin notes it can also double as a laptop stand as it is angled and appears to have a non-slip surface on the top edge. The unit measures 10.2 inches (L) x 3.5 inches (W) x 0.9 inches (H). It should be plug and play on most systems, but a driver is offered by Silicon Motion should you need it.

The Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock is available now over on Belkin's website and will be in select retail stores worldwide soon. Pricing is set at $199.99.