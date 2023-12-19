Brutal dump: In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a Redditor compiled all the internal documents he could find from a ransomware attack on Insomniac Games. Although there are over 32 internal documents listed, its only a drop in the bucket of the over 1 terabyte of internal files leaked. The contents range from concept art to financial reports.

One presentation slide leaked showed that former Playstation exclusives are mostly doing well on PC.

Sony launched its first PS exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn, to PC in August 2020, three years after its initial release on PlayStation. As of February 2023, it has sold 3.3 million copies on Steam, a significant figure considering the game's age and the platform shift. It followed up with Days Gone in May 2021 and God of War in January 2022, collectively selling 4.2 million units, demonstrating the potential of PC ports.

Sony also noted that Spider-Man Remastered had almost caught up to Days Gone's sales in six months, even though the latter had a 15-month head start. This stat should not be surprising since Spider-Man sold approximately 33 million copies on PlayStation, and Days Gone only sold 5.8 million. Spider-Man Remastered for PC has likely surpassed Days Gone's PC sales since February, the date of the presentation.

More recent offerings, like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, have not performed as well, with none breaking a half million in sales and Sackboy sitting at a disappointing 63,000 units moved.

This low number could be due to various factors, including those games' relative renown and the market's preference for highly anticipated triple-A exclusives. For instance, Gran Turismo, Sony's best-selling exclusive franchise, would do quite well if ported to PC.

The leak contains many other bits of internal information in snack-sized bites. There is an entire plot outline for Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game (removed just before publishing), extended road maps of future releases through 2030, and more.

Wolverine is most likely coming to PC, as one of the documents shows a screenshot of an internal PC build. Some ResetERA users have also claimed to have seen an internal PC build of Spider-Man 2, but we could not locate evidence of that in the Reddit dump. An X user posted that there is also a playable alpha build of Wolverine, but you need a PS5 dev kit to boot it up.

We do not condone the attack on Insomniac and won't post any major spoilers. They are easy enough to find if you wish. You better hurry, though. Sony and Insomniac lawyers have already begun issuing takedown notices. Removing everything might take a while since the poster(s) scattered it across several platforms.

Some Redditors even joked about the entire subreddit getting yanked.

"In case this sub goes down, nice knowing y'all o7," said one Redditor.