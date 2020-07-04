In brief: Guerrilla Games has released a new PC trailer for Sony's highly-anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn. The game's PC port will cost $50 and release simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7.

PC players are being treated to Sony's PS4 exclusives one after the other. There's Kojima's Death Stranding which is coming out in a few weeks' time (July 14) and now Guerrilla Games has revealed August 7 as the release date for Horizon Zero Dawn's PC version.

Rumors of the highly-praised exclusive arriving on PC were officially confirmed a few months back when PS Worldwide Studios head, Hermen Hulst, broke the news and some hearts for bringing a PS4 flagship title to the PC.

Thankfully, the game's PC debut isn't marred by any exclusivity deals as it'll release simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store with PC-centric features like support for ultrawide monitors and unlocked frame rates. There are also additional display and graphics options that players can tweak to their liking, as well as dynamic foliage, improved reflections, and detailed button-mapping options to bring down those massive metal beasts.

The game is a sizable 100GB download and has the following requirements for 'Minimum' and 'Recommended' configs:

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX 6300

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX 6300 GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) RAM : 8GB

: 8GB HDD: 100GB

100GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit with DirectX 12

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) RAM: 16GB

16GB HDD: 100GB

100GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit with DirectX 12

Guerilla Games hasn't specified a resolution/fps combo or a similar preset, so some players might need to experiment with the game's built-in benchmark tool for optimal results on their hardware.

Some may also find the $50 price tag a bit steep for a three-year-old game, but for that price, they'll be getting the 'Complete Edition,' featuring hours of additional exploration with the Frozen Wilds DLC, a digital art book, and several in-game goodies.

With possibly many new PC players looking forward to experiencing the game for the first time, and some reliving Aloy's adventures, Sony might be able to convince a good number of newcomers to jump onto the PS5 bandwagon for the game's highly-anticipated sequel: Horizon Forbidden West.