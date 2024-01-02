In context: Projectors are one of the first pieces of the puzzle for a home theater system and have become incredibly popular in recent years. To address the growing demand, consumer tech companies are launching different products across all price points, ranging from entry-level devices for mainstream buyers to extravagant offerings for the high-end market.

South Korean consumer electronics company LG already has several projectors in its portfolio, and has now added one more to the list with the CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). It has a unique design that the company claims helps it double as a "stylish art object."

The portability aspect is the Qube's biggest highlight, as it comes with a diminutive form factor, measuring just 80 x 135 x 135 mm and weighing in at just 1.49 kg (around 3.3 lbs). The compact and lightweight design is supplemented with a 360-degree rotatable handle that allows users to carry it around effortlessly.

The device can project 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) images measuring up to 120 inches. It comes with an RGB laser light source, offers a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, and covers up to 154 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also features LG's Auto Screen Adjustment with autofocus functionality for automatically optimizing image placement and size.

The CineBeam Qube runs on LG's webOS 6.0 and offers access to a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. LG is marketing the Qube as a "lifestyle projector" that will not only offer great performance and immersive picture quality, but also add to the home decor with its mere presence, thanks to its unique aesthetics.

The CineBeam Qube will be showcased at LG's CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, allowing potential buyers to check it out in the flesh before deciding on whether to cough up the cash. The company is yet to announce the official pricing for the Qube, nor has it announced the official launch date. However, we should get those details sooner rather than later.