Something to look forward to: Razer is teasing gaming laptop fans with some details of the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 ahead of their unveiling at CES in a few days. The smaller model features a 16-inch 240Hz OLED panel, while the Blade 18 has a 4K panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, both of which are said to be world firsts.

The Blade 16's 240Hz OLED screen, developed in collaboration with Samsung, boasts a 2,560 x 1,600 (QHD+) resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 0.2ms response time. It's also said to be the world's first VESA Certified ClearMR 11000 laptop. ClearMR represents a display's blur performance based on the ratio of clear pixels versus blurry pixels as a percentage. Completing the laptop's list of features is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

"VESA's standards are designed to elevate display performance and gaming experiences. We applaud Razer's efforts in securing VESA's ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black certifications for its new Blade 16 gaming laptop. Achieving a ClearMR 11000 rating on a laptop sets a new benchmark for clarity in gaming displays," said VESA's Executive Director Bill Lempesis.

Moving onto the Blade 18, the latest version of the desktop replacement changes the 2023 model's QHD 240Hz display to 4K@165Hz. Unlike its smaller sibling, this isn't an OLED panel, though that resolution and refresh rate combo should make it an appealing prospect for gamers, as should the 3ms response time.

There are some specs shared by both laptops, including 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 89% screen-to-body ratios thanks to their ultra-thin bezels. Both machines feature a high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction, are Calman Verified, and are individually calibrated at the factory.

Few gaming laptops offer a combination of style and power quite like the Razer Blades. The series is often called the MacBook of the PC world – a designation also reflected in the prices – which is why the Blade 14 was voted the top Ultraportable in our Best Gaming Laptops feature.

Expect to find out more details about the new Blade 16 and 18, including the release dates and all-important prices, at CES, which officially kicks off on January 9 (media days are held for two days before it starts).