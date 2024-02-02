What just happened? Snap, the company behind the popular social media app Snapchat, has issued a recall for around 71,000 of its Pixy drones due to a potential fire risk posed by the lithium-ion batteries. The recall comes after at least four customers complained about the batteries in the drones "overheating and bulging," causing one minor fire and injuring one person.

In its recall notice, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Pixy users should immediately stop using the device, remove the battery and never try to charge it again. Once the battery is removed, the drone should be returned to Snap to receive a full refund. The Pixy had a listed price between $185 and $230, but was often available for less as part of various promos and sales events. Snap says the refund amount will be based on your variant and the "applicable purchase prices, including discounts."

To initiate the return process, simply fill in a form with your Pixy's serial number that can be found on the back of the drone once the battery is removed. All Pixy users are eligible to get the refund irrespective of whether they bought it from Amazon or received one as a gift. The company will send you a prepaid return label via email to help you return your unit.

Before initiating the return process, users will have to take out the battery themselves and dispose of it separately. Snap is warning users that disposal does not mean throwing the batteries in the trash or dropping them off in used battery recycling boxes found at retail outlets and home improvement stores. Instead, the company is recommending that users visit the EPA website for information on how to responsibly dispose of lithium-ion batteries or find nearby household hazardous waste collection points using this EPA recommended resource.

The Pixy was launched in 2022 amid much fanfare, but was quickly discontinued within a few months due to insipid sales. The company initially had grand plans for the new device, even rebranding itself as a "camera company" in the wake of the high-profile launch. However, it decided to scrap the project and concentrate on its bread-and-butter social media app after facing declining ad revenues and mounting criticism from shareholders about the company's shifting focus that resulted in a whopping 80 percent drop in its share prices.