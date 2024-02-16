Spider-Man 2 takes home most wins at DICE Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 named GOTY
Alan Wake 2 won just one of the eight awards it was nominated forBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? The 27th annual DICE Awards has just taken place, and, as expected, it was another night where Baldur's Gate 3 took the coveted game of the year award. However, Larian Studios' epic RPG didn't win the most prizes on the night; that honor went to Spider-Man 2.
Baldur's Gate 3 cleaned up at gaming ceremonies last year, sweeping the board at the Game Awards and the Golden Joysticks. The DICE Awards bucked the trend slightly when it announced that BG3 didn't have the most nominations. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 led the pack with nine, followed by Alan Wake 2 with eight. Baldur's Gate 3 was third with seven nominations.
There were 56 games nominated across 23 categories, with BG3, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all fighting for the Game of the Year title. Baldur's Gate 3 walked away with the prize, adding to its collection of GOTY awards.
It might not have been the game of the year, but Spider-Man 2's six wins were one more than what BG3 managed. Marvel's title won Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement awards in Animation, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Technical Achievement.
In addition to being GOTY, Larian's title was named Role-Playing Game of the Year and won Outstanding Achievement awards across Story, Game Direction, and Game Design.
Despite its eight nominations, Alan Wake 2 only won one award, for Art Direction. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Adventure Game of the Year, and Cocoon won the Independent Game award.
Some other notable winners include Diablo IV taking online game of the year, beating the likes of COD: Modern Warfare III and Street Fighter 6. Dune: Spice Wars was crowned Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year, and Forza Motorsport was the racing game of the year.
Full list of Dice Awards nomination and winners:
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNER
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - WINNER
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales - WINNER
- Thirsty Suitors - Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - WINNER
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - WINNER
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNER
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - WINNER
- Hogwarts Legacy
- THE FINALS
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - WINNER
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNER
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - WINNER
Racing Game of the Year
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport - WINNER
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNER
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- MLB The Show™ 23 - WINNER
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars - WINNER
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain - WINNER
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2 - WINNER
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- COCOON - WINNER
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR? - WINNER
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV - WINNER
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNER
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNER
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom