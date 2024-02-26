In brief: While not everyone is celebrating tech giants' insistence on cramming AI into everything they produce, one trend that has been welcomed is increasing devices' repairability and upgradability. Lenovo's refreshed ThinkPads have gone down this route; not only do they feature a more upgradable design, but the company also worked with iFixit to improve the machines' repairability score.

At Barcelona's annual Mobile World Congress event (MWC), Lenovo announced the refreshed ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3. The laptops can be specced with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, though Team Red fans can opt for an AMD Ryzen 8040 in the T14 Gen 5.

Lenovo highlights its push for sustainability and repairability in its refreshed ThinkPads. In addition to the recycled materials used in their manufacture, the laptops feature simpler repair and upgradability, which should extend their lifespan and reduce e-waste.

Those upgrade paths include a fully socketed DIMM design instead of soldering, allowing for easily upgradable RAM. Buyers will also be able to remove and add new solid-state drives and wireless adapters with ease. Even the battery uses a cable-free connector and fewer screws, making it simpler to remove and replace.

Furthermore, Lenovo has created new repair guides for the laptops with support from the iFixit team. These include video procedures for all CRU parts as well as making the parts easier to order. There are also visual indicators printed alongside the components to aid those making repairs or upgrades, including QR codes inside the body near each piece of hardware that lead to instructional videos for that specific part.

The changes aren't just bragging from Lenovo. iFixit has awarded the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 a provisional repairability score of 9.3 out of 10 thanks to the improvements. For comparison, the T14 Gen 3 was awarded a score of 7 out of 10 a few years ago.

"This is a major step forward for Lenovo and the technology industry. Making laptops that stand the test of time is essential to building a sustainable electronics industry. It's not easy, and Lenovo is demonstrating that repairability and innovation go hand-in-hand," said Kyle Wiens, CEO at iFixit.

The Intel-powered ThinkPads will be available to buy this April with an expected starting price of $1,199. Those who want a ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with an AMD processor will have to wait until May, though they do start at the cheaper price of $949.