A hot potato: Would you pay 20% more for a laptop if it had been made in the US and not manufactured in China? Palmer Luckey, creator of the Oculus Rift and co-founder of military tech firm Anduril, has posed this question as he is considering entering the market – and 63.5% of people say yes, they would pay extra.

During the Reindustrialize Summit in Detroit last week, Luckey posted an X poll asking if people would be willing to buy a Made In America computer from Anduril if it costs 20% more than a Chinese-manufactured option from Apple. With four days left to go, 63.5% of the 76,658 voters have chosen yes.

Would you buy a Made In America computer from Anduril for 20% more than Chinese-manufactured options from Apple? – Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) July 20, 2025

Luckey asked the same question during the summit, adding that he'd "looked into it very, very deeply."

Luckey also said that he'd had "conversations with everyone you would need to have to do this. Both on the chip side, on the assembly side, the manufacturing side. I know exactly how to do it. What it would cost. How long it would take."

Luckey did say that he hopes somebody else makes a US-manufactured laptop before Anduril does as there's "no reason" for his company to be the first, "unless it's truly not going to be done by anyone else."

The former Facebook employee said he had even come up with a potential name for the laptop, one that's pro-American and includes a gambling reference (Patriot Ace, at a guess?).

Here's the moment where @PalmerLuckey interrupted @ashleevance at Reindustrialize to ask:



"How many people in the audience would buy an American made computer if it was 20% more expensive?"



The full clip is a great distillation of his thinking on the opportunity. https://t.co/aEvFdAxyBx pic.twitter.com/77qsvBJ52d – REINDUSTRIALIZE SUMMIT (@reindsummit) July 20, 2025

While there have been laptops assembled in the US, these still use parts from overseas. Luckey seems to be talking about a machine that falls under the FTC's Made in USA Standard that requires products carrying this pledge to be "all or virtually all" made in the US. It should contain no – or negligible – foreign content.

An entirely US-made laptop would certainly please Donald Trump. The president has been pushing for Apple to move 100% of its manufacturing and assembly to the United States. However, given Apple's extensive supply chain and the costs involved, an American-made iPhone would at best take many years to achieve, though the reality is that it would likely be impossible. There's also the impact on the handset's price. Analysts say increased manufacturing and labor costs could see the iPhone rise to $3,500 – a lot more than 20% of the current MSRP.

In related news, we recently heard that Luckey is one of several tech billionaires backing a new crypto-friendly digital bank called Erebor – yes, it's another Lord of the Rings reference.