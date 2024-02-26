WTF?! Another Mobile World Congress, another Energizer phone with a battery so monstrous that it puts everyday handsets to shame. This year, Avenir Telecom, licensee of the Energizer brand, has shown off the Hard Case P28K smartphone, which features a massive 28,000mAh battery that delivers a week of regular use from a single charge.

The Hard Case P28K smartphone packs the largest battery ever found in a handset. That also means it's thick – very thick: 27.8mm, or just over an inch. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is just 0.34 inches, and even the Z Fold 4 is 13.4mm thick, or half the thickness of the Hard Case P28K, when folded. The Energizer also weighs 570g, three times more than an iPhone 15.

Así se ve el nuevo Energizer Hard Case P28K junto a un Pixel 8, el teléfono de la famosa marca de pilas tiene una batería de 28.000 mAh pic.twitter.com/KebcMUcqSB – Daniel Bueno (@danielbuenotech) February 26, 2024

You might not want to go jogging with it in your pocket, but that huge battery will give you a talk time of about 122 hours, or slightly over five days, while the standby time pushes this to 2,252 hours. That's nearly 94 days, slightly over three months.

The good news is that the Hard Case P28K can be fast charged at up to 33W. Avenir says its huge battery can be fully juiced in an hour and a half using the included 36W charger.

The handset is, as you can probably guess, designed for those who prioritize ruggedness and battery life over flagship features. You won't find 5G connectivity or the latest Qualcomm SoC – it uses a MediaTek MT6789. There's also a 1080p LCD display measuring 6.78 inches, Android 14, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a three-camera setup comprising a 60-megapixel primary, a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There's also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and an IP68 rating.

The Verge writes that the Energizer Hard Case P28K will be priced at a very reasonable €249.99 ($271) when it goes on sale in October. It'll be available globally but the only way US residents will able to get one is via imports.

Energizer has previously unveiled phones with 7,000mAh and 16,000mAh batteries. There was also the Power Max P18K Pop and its 18,000mAh battery - an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for that particular device raised just $15,005 of its $1.2 million target.