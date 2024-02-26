Something to look forward to: Microsoft is improving support for newer connectivity options in the latest preliminary build of Windows 11. The next upgrade for the OS makes good use of the most recent Wi-Fi technology for super-fast, lag-free connections.

Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 update is coming soon, but its developers are still busy introducing new features and improvements. The latest preview build recently hit the Canary Channel for Windows Insiders, focusing on improvements for Wi-Fi wireless networking.

Windows 11 Insider Preview 26063 adds support for Wi-Fi 7 a month after the introduction of the official Wi-Fi Certified 7 program. Also known as IEEE 802.11be Extremely High Throughput (EHT), Microsoft hails Wi-Fi 7 as a "revolutionary technology" capable of offering extraordinary speed, reliability, and efficiency in wireless connections.

Microsoft added some of the best features of the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, including Multi-Link operation, 320 MHz ultra-wide bandwidth, and 4096-QAM modulation. Multi-Link operation allows wireless devices to use multiple bands on different wavelengths (2.4 GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) to avoid network congestion. Meanwhile, the 320 MHz bandwidth can double the speed of a device, offering new "high-bandwidth applications" such as AR/VR internet experiences.

Support for 4096-QAM modulation increases data transmission by at least 20 percent, improving video streaming quality, which could be a boon for video-on-demand networks, YouTube, and teleconferencing users. Upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 provides up to 4x faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E and around 6x faster connections than Wi-Fi 5. Lower latency is also part of the equation, though performance may vary by hardware quality and internet provider.

Proper hardware is essential to take advantage of Wi-Fi 7, as users will need compatible consumer access points and PCs. Newer computers and routers supporting the new standard are already available. However, existing PC systems may need hardware upgrades or a USB dongle to exploit the faster wireless networking speeds.

Microsoft also recently introduced support for USB 80Gbps connections over USB Type-C cables. Meanwhile, the latest Preview Build 26063 brings additional changes and improvements to Copilot and widgets. The update also fixes several known issues in previous versions.