In a nutshell: HP has come up with a solution that'll ensure you never have to buy a printer or cartridge again. The HP All-In Plan is a subscription service that supplies a printer and ink for a flat monthly fee. Plans start at $6.99 a month, which includes an HP Envy home printer. There's also an $8.99 per month plan that includes a more advanced Envy Inspire printer for hybrid work environments, and a $12.99 / month plan that affords an HP OfficeJet Pro.

All plans include automatic ink delivery before you run out, as well as 24/7 customer service. In the event HP can't fix a problem over the phone, they'll ship out a new printer as soon as the next business day. I saw no mention of paper, so it's safe to assume you must supply your own print media.

Interested parties should read through the FAQ before signing up as there are some noteworthy stipulations you'll want to be aware of.

For starters, there is a monthly page print allowance. The $6.99 / month plan, for example, includes 20 pages per month but can be bumped up to 50 pages / month for an extra two bucks. With the top-tier plan, you can get up to 1,500 pages for $60.99 a month. Additional pages can be added to any plan, and unused prints can be rolled over. Full details can be found under the "get started" page when checking out.

Subscribers also have the option to upgrade to a new printer after two years.

While users are free to cancel at any time and there is no up front cost or down payment, there is a cancellation fee if you terminate your plan after the first 30 days but still within the first two years. Fees range from $60 to $270 depending on the plan and when you cancel.

Prospective subscribers will want to weigh the pros and cons to determine if it's a good fit. You'll pay a premium for convenience versus buying a printer outright and supplying your own ink, but such is often the case with subscription services.