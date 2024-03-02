In context: GPU manufacturers are always looking for new ways to increase sales and offload excess product. On Friday, Asus unveiled a new cashback rewards program offering UK customers up to £85 back on qualifying Radeon GPU purchases. While the prospect of free money is always a tempting proposition, the question remains: is the cashback promotion enough to draw potential GPU customers to Asus' Team Red product lines?

Posted on Friday, the Asus promotion page describes the new cashback incentive program and identifies eligible Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs from the TUF and Dual lineups. The list of eligible GPU models from each extends from the flagship TUF 7900 XTX 24GB down to the Asus Dual RX 7600 8GB.

According to the list of offers, the incentives range from over 8% of the purchase price of a TUF 7900XTX to as much as 12.5% cashback on the Dual 7600.

The total savings for each card, which in this case refers to the new GPU's purchase price minus the cashback promotion allowance, will vary based on vendor pricing, shipping, and availability.

Unfortunately limited to UK customers only, the terms and conditions for this promotion details the eligible shops and partners:

Scan.co.uk

Overclockers.co.uk

Amazon.co.uk

Ebuyer.com

Awd-it.co.uk

Argos.co.uk

Currys.co.uk

Novatech.co.uk

Very.co.uk

The ASUS UK Store

The terms and conditions state that the validation process to claim the Radeon cashback rewards can take up to 20 working days. If the submission passes all validation checks, the participant will receive his bonus within 90 working days.

In addition to the Radeon cashback promotion, eligible users can submit product reviews via Asus Rate My Gear promotions. Selected submissions will be eligible to receive an additional £25 in cashback rewards. In order to qualify for the additional rewards, submitted reviews must be considered Qualifying Reviews, meaning each submission must contain:

A minimum of three sentences and at least one video or photo;

Product-related and formulated in an understandable way; and

Each qualifying review will be rewarded, regardless of rating.

Turn your thoughts into cash with #RateMyGear



Here's how it works:

Buy an eligible product

Use it, love it (or don't)

Write a review



– ASUS UK (@ASUSUK) February 9, 2024

The AMD VGA Cashback promotion is scheduled to run from March 1 through March 31, 2024. During that time, any eligible Asus Radeon 7000-series cards purchased can be redeemed for the corresponding cashback amount.