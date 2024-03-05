In context: Samsung's S-series flagships get a lot of press, but the company is also known to launch a large number of entry-level and mid-range handsets at varying price points. This week, the South Korean chaebol added one more device to its lower-mid-range lineup with hardware and features that belie its super-affordable price tag.

Dubbed the Galaxy F15 5G, the latest smartphone in Samsung's portfolio features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1080 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, which includes an octa-core CPU and the Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. Samsung is offering the device with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, with both variants rocking 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy F15 packs a triple camera setup at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. On the front, it has a 13MP camera housed within a teardrop notch for selfies and video chat. The device sports a hefty 6,000mAh battery that Samsung claims can deliver up to two days of battery life and up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy F15 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, virtual proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner. The handset measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 217 grams.

The best part about the Galaxy F15, however, is its software. It not only runs Android 14-based One UI 5, but Samsung is also promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates for its newest smartphone. That's impressive even for high-end phones and almost unheard of for an entry-level device starting at just rupees 12,999 (around $156) in India.

That brings us to our final note about the Galaxy F15. Samsung's F-series devices are typically exclusive to India, and there's no reason to believe that things would be any different with the F15. It's currently only launched in India, with no word on whether it will ever be available globally. So if you are on the lookout for an affordable Android, you might have to look elsewhere because the F15 is unlikely to hit store shelves in the US.