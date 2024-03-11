Why it matters: Nintendo has kicked off its annual Mario celebration with a handful of discounts and savings on select games featuring Mario and friends. From now through March 17, Switch hits including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi's Crafted World, and the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3 can be had for $20 off their usual price.

Nintendo is also doubling the length of its Switch Online trial membership to 14 days, granting users more time to see if the service is right for them.

In related news, Nintendo will be adding three classic Game Boy games – Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis – to its Switch Online platform on March 12. If you're at all interested in classic Nintendo games, Switch Online is certainly worth a look.

As part of the Mar10 Day celebration, Nintendo additionally announced the release dates of two upcoming titles. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a revamped version of the original GameCube title by the same name that'll feature enhanced graphics and new gameplay features. It's available to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop for $59.99 and is scheduled to drop on May 23.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, meanwhile, is a remake of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, a 2013 Nintendo 3DS title. It's also available to pre-order now and will arrive on June 27.

New to the Switch? From now through March 16, you can score a $25 retailer gift card with the purchase of a new handheld at Target, GameStop, Best Buy, or Amazon.

Last but certainly not least, Nintendo announced a new animated flick based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Nintendo's own Shigeru Miyamoto said they're working with Illumination on the movie, and that it'll arrive in the US and other major markets on April 3, 2026.

It's also worth mentioning that Capcom is running a publisher sale through March 25 with discounts of up to 83 percent on select games for the Switch. Highlights include Resident Evil Village Cloud for $15.99, Mega Man 11 for $9.99, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, which is down to $4.99.