Something to look forward to: Although detailed information on the PC release of Final Fantasy XVI has yet to emerge, Square Enix said the wait shouldn't be much longer. Prior information advised fans not to expect the PC conversion so soon. Case in point, recent series entries experienced lengthy gaps between PlayStation and PC releases, but FFXVI – which launched on PlayStation 5 last June – might see a quicker turnaround.

Producer Naoki Yoshida recently told Game Informer that the port is in its final optimization stages. Although the company has not disclosed a release date or system specs yet, Yoshida hopes to reveal that information relatively soon. He mentioned it would be less than a year from now but did not specify whether this timeline refers to the final release or when Square Enix will publish release details.

A 2024 release would shorten the console exclusivity period compared to previous Final Fantasy games. For instance, Final Fantasy XV's PC version was released two years after the PlayStation and Xbox versions, and Final Fantasy VII Remake arrived on PC a year and a half after its PlayStation release.

Yoshida previously confirmed that development on Final Fantasy XVI's PC version did not begin until after the PS5 edition's release in June 2023. Additionally, a 2022 PlayStation sizzle reel briefly mentioned a six-month exclusivity period for the game, which would have concluded at the beginning of this year.

Another pending question is which PC storefront will host Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy VII Remake was exclusive to the Epic Games Store for about six months, succeeded by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which was exclusive to Steam.

Whenever Final Fantasy XVI's PC release details appear, Yoshida said they will include relatively high system requirements. He previously confirmed that the game would require an SSD, which is unsurprising since it is the first entry designed specifically for the PS5. The demo should offer an opportunity to benchmark the game.

Meanwhile, fans are also anticipating details on Final Fantasy XVI's second expansion pack, The Rising Tide. The first expansion, Echoes of the Fallen, was launched in December for $9.99, introducing a new location, quest, and gear. The Rising Tide is expected to be released this Spring, so the PC version will likely include both expansions.

A PC conversion of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which recently launched on PS5, is presumably further in the future.