TL;DR: Another day, another change to Apple's DMA compliance rules. Today, the company added two new distribution methods for EU developers, with another coming later this spring. Now, app makers can create a closed marketplace exclusive to its software, an open one that anyone can join, or they can distribute by a website via sideloading. Regardless of the method, devs still have to comply with Apple policies.

On Tuesday, Apple announced a few more changes to its Digital Markets Act (DMA) policies. The changes give developers more app distribution options, including selling and providing the software from their independent website. It has also loosened how developers are allowed to offer in-app promotions.

Last week's launch of iOS 17.4 opened the door for developers to build alternative marketplaces. These stores could host a mix of apps from the store owner and others. Under Apple's new DMA addendum, a company can reserve its app store for its sole use. In other words, non-Apple markets are not required to sell products from competing developers. For example, Epic could launch a store that sells only Epic games, which it just might do after Apple backtracked on a ban of its Sweden branch.

Cupertino also offers what it calls "link out to purchase." This service allows developers to design in-app promotions that link to their external websites. Apple provides templates optimized for iOS, but they are entirely optional. Devs are free to create unoptimized promotions if they wish.

Independent types who would rather not deal with an app store can now distribute software directly from their website (sideloading). This policy does not go into effect until later this spring. Cupertino would like to avoid an online version of the Wild West, so developers will have to face a vetting process before being allowed to independently distribute from the raw web.

First, app makers looking to offer sideloaded apps must be an Apple Developer Program member in good standing for at least two consecutive years. They must also have at least one app with a million unique iOS installs the previous year.

Developers must also follow current and future App Store policies, such as providing customers with clear data collection descriptions (app nutrition cards). Finally, the developer must register the sideloading website with App Store Connect.

"Using App Store Connect, developers can easily download signed binary assets and host them on their website for distribution. To install apps from a developer's website, users will first need to approve the developer to install apps in Settings on their iPhone. When installing an app, a system sheet will display information that developers have submitted to Apple for review, like the app name, developer name, app description, screenshots, and system age rating."

While those are the primary requirements for sideloading, others are listed on Apple's Getting Ready for Web Distribution support page. Once cleared, Apple provides sideloading developers with all the APIs necessary to enable seamless iOS functionality.