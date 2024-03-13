In a nutshell: If you have the need for internet speeds without breaking the bank, Motorola's latest affordable handsets have you covered. The company just took the wraps off upgraded versions of its Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G for 2024, delivering blazing-fast 5G connectivity at lower price points.

Let's start with the headliner, the new Moto G Power 5G. This Android 14 handset is packing a larger 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 LCD screen with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos audio to keep your movies and games looking and sounding their best. Under the hood, it's rocking MediaTek's Dimensity 7020 chip with a solid 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the G Power 5G inherited last year's capable 50MP main shooter but kicked things up a notch with optical image stabilization. It's flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide/macro cam and a 16MP selfie snapper. You'll be able to grab crisp photos and even record video at up to 1080p 30fps.

Despite its beastly 5,000mAh battery, Motorola managed to keep the G Power 5G relatively sleek with an 8.5 mm thickness and 185 grams weight. This battery supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. You're also getting goodies like a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C. All in all, the package is not too shabby for $299.99.

However, if you're trying to save a few bucks, the regular Moto G 5G could be your jam. Its 6.6-inch 1612x720 screen has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well. You're downgrading to a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 4GB RAM, but the battery stays huge at 5,000mAh (with 18W wired charging).

Camera-wise, it shares the same 50MP main camera as its pricier sibling, minus stabilization. You also get a 2MP macro lens and 8MP selfie cam capable of 1080p video capture, although the ultrawide lens is missing. Other goodies include a headphone jack and FM radio support.

For $199.99, the Moto G 5G is definitely one of the most affordable ways to get blazing-fast 5G speeds along with modern Android software. Both of these reasonably-priced handsets support a ton of US 5G bands too.

The Moto G Power 5G hits Cricket on March 22 before an unlocked version arrives later in the month. As for the Moto G 5G, it kicks off at T-Mobile and Metro on March 21 prior to unlocked sales in early May.