In brief: It's been a while since the Epic Games Store has freely handed out some big titles as part of its regular week-long promotion, but the latest giveaway is pretty impressive: The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, which includes all the DLC, and the 2014 version of sneak 'em up Thief.

Available now until April 11, Obsidian's The Outer Worlds can be grabbed gratis by anyone with an Epic Games account. This is the Spacer's Choice Edition of the 2019 RPG, meaning you get the Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon story expansions in addition to the base game. The DLCs come with the usual added extras, including a raised level cap, new planets to explore, and all-new quests to complete. You also get a load of graphical upgrades, with improvements to the textures and shaders and more detailed characters and environments.

The Outer Worlds drew comparisons with another Obsidian RPG, Fallout: New Vegas, when it was released. The RPG was nominated for twenty different awards across various gaming shows in 2019 and 2020, winning six of them, including role-playing game of the year at the 23rd DICE Awards. It also boasts an impressive Metacritic score of 85 and a user score of 7.9. There's a sequel in the works, too.

If you've never tried The Outer Worlds, it's definitely worth a look, especially if you're a fan of first-person RPGs that offer different ways of tackling problems, fun companions, and game-affecting moral choices. The Spacer's Choice Edition is usually $59.99 and the performance issues present at launch appear to have been addressed, so you're getting a good deal here.

The other free giveaway is Eidos-Montréal's Thief. The 2014 reboot of the series certainly didn't find the same amount of love as the 1990s original or the company's other franchise resurrection, Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Thief has a Metacritic score of 67 and a user rating of 6.4. Although it earned the title of "The most hated Thief game of all time," it does scores higher on the PC platform (70), and it usually costs $19.99, so there's that.

The Epic Games Store is giving away another big title once the current offer ends on April 11: Ghostrunner.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can currently download and keep multiplayer action game Chivalry 2 and MMORPG Black Desert for nothing.