In a nutshell: A modder has turned a rare PS1 controller from 2001 into a fully-working portable PlayStation. The man behind the new console is well-known Japanese modder Hairo Satoh, who calls himself the "Gameboy Doctor" in an apparent nod to his Game Boy mods that have made him a hit with retro gaming enthusiasts on social media.

Satoh shared a video of his new creation on Instagram (via Dexerto), showing off the handheld PlayStation console running Mega Man 8, also known as Rockman in Japan. Another post shows the console playing games like Resident Evil Survivor, known in Japan as Biohazard Gun Survivor, as well as The Contra Adventure.

To create the new handheld PlayStation, Satoh used Takara's Roulette controller that was released exclusively in Japan in 2001 alongside the PS1 title Game of Life. The homemade console has a small LCD display embedded within the 'Wheel of Fortune' spinner at the top. Other additions by Satoh include an SD card slot, L&R back triggers, a volume dial, dual stereo speakers, and a USB-C port for charging the battery.

The post has already received more than 28,000 likes, with many users asking if Satoh will be interested in selling his creation for a price. Some even asked him to create a PS2 version, but it's not known whether Satoh has any plans to do that. Others, however, criticized the trigger placements, with one user suggesting that it would be difficult to hold the R trigger and fire with a face button at the same time.

Playing old PlayStation games is highly nostalgic for people who have lived through the PS1 period and fondly remember the old console from their childhood days. To cater to these gamers, Sony offers the PlayStation Portal handheld that can play several popular classic games through the PlayStation Plus service.

PlayStation Plus Classic includes many iconic titles, including Resident Evil Director's Cut (1997), The Legend of Dragoon (1999), Tekken 2 (1996), Twisted Metal (1995), Doom (1995), and more. While all these original PlayStation titles should be playable on the Portal, it's not immediately known if they also work on Satoh's handheld console.