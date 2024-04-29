Something to look forward to: Apple has been slower than its rivals when it comes to embracing artificial intelligence, but that could change with the upcoming announcement of the all-new iPad Pro next week. In addition to having an AI focus, the OLED slate may also come with Cupertino's next-gen M4 chip, rather than the expected M3.

Apple's Let Loose iPad livestream event takes place on May 7, when it's expected to unveil a new iPad Air and updated iPad Pro, the latter of which will likely receive the first OLED panel in the long-running iPad series.

It was reported that the new iPad Pro would come with Apple's lauded M3 chip found in the latest MacBooks and iMac. However, according to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert Mark Gurman, there's a "strong possibility" it will launch with the new M4. He said the chip's new neural engine will position the next iPad Pro as Apple's first truly AI-powered device, kicking off Apple's shift into AI hardware.

Gurman writes that by introducing the new iPad Pro ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the company "could lay out its AI chip strategy without distraction." Apple could then use WWDC to focus on how the M4 chip and the new iPad Pros and other M4 devices will take advantage of the software and services coming as part of iPadOS 18 later this year.

Also on show next week will be the updated iPad Air and accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Gurman believes the Apple Pencil will feature haptic feedback.

Tablet shipments declined 20.5% in 2023 to 128.5 million, marking the lowest figure for 13 years. Apple remained the number one company in this market, despite iPad shipments falling 19.8% – only Amazon's shipments fell further.

Apple will hope the launch of an M4-packing, AI-focused OLED iPad Pro, as well as an iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen size option, will give the slumping tablet market a needed boost. It will be interesting to see how much the new Pro costs, though; the cheapest current 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in at $1,099.