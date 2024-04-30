In a nutshell: After infuriating many Windows 11 users by automatically installing the Copilot app on their PCs, Microsoft has rolled out an update that removes the offending software from some affected machines. The company recently attributed the unexpected installation to an error and promised to rectify the problem by uninstalling the Copilot app from "specific client devices."

In an update on its Windows 11 Release Health page, Microsoft announced that the latest Edge browser update (version 124.0.2478.67) removes the "Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows" package from affected servers. Consequently, users will no longer see the Copilot app in their Installed Apps list following this update. Another forthcoming update will completely remove the errant component from affected client PCs.

Last month, some Windows 11 users discovered that Microsoft had automatically installed a Copilot app on their PCs without their consent. While the new software appeared in the Installed Apps list within the Settings menu, it lacked any functionality. Upon further investigation, it was found to contain zero bytes of data, indicating that it was primarily a placeholder.

While the unwanted app could be easily uninstalled using the built-in "Uninstall" option in Windows, users were upset that it was being installed on their PCs without their knowledge in the first place. Some even suggested that it was Microsoft's way of spying on them, an allegation the company denied in a statement.

According to Microsoft, the Copilot controversy was the result of an incorrectly installed package and not an attempt to surreptitiously monitor users.

Microsoft also clarified that the Copilot app did not run in the background, nor did it execute any code or process. Most importantly, the app did not collect or transmit any data, the company claimed. Microsoft further explained that the incorrectly installed package was intended to prepare select Windows 11 PCs for "future Windows Copilot enablement" and was not meant for all devices. It also promised to remove the defunct app from affected PCs in a future update.

Despite a relatively lukewarm response from users and the media, Microsoft is fully embracing AI following the success of ChatGPT and Dall-E. The company is rolling out Copilot to more Windows 10/11 devices. Currently, users can access up to 10 Copilot requests on their PC without signing into their Microsoft account, allowing them to experience some AI features on their desktop. Copilot is still in preview as of now but is enabled by default in Windows 11 version 23H2.