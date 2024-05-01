Rumor mill: iOS 18 is expected to bring significant updates including a revamped design language and expanded customization features. The upcoming release is also rumored to introduce extensive changes to various built-in iPhone apps such as Notes, Mail, Photos, Fitness, and others.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the updated Notes app will feature enhanced support for displaying mathematical equations and recording voice memos directly within the app. Gurman also suggests that Apple will introduce a dedicated Calculator app for iPad.

Additionally, MacRumors reports that Apple Maps will receive a new feature called "custom routes," allowing users to choose their own route while navigating. While details on how this feature will function remain scarce, code reviewed by the publication indicates that it may initially be limited to the US.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to incorporate topographic maps into Apple Maps in iOS 18, providing hikers and outdoor enthusiasts with a range of useful features such as trails, contour lines, elevation data, and points of interest. Initially introduced in watchOS 10, topographic maps are anticipated to be integrated into macOS 15 and visionOS 2, alongside their introduction in iOS 18.

Another app poised to receive a significant upgrade is Messages. Reports suggest that Apple plans to integrate RCS support into its default texting application, enhancing the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. Additionally, there are rumors of generative AI features being introduced to the Messages app, although specifics are currently unavailable.

Safari is also rumored to undergo AI enhancements, potentially incorporating a browsing assistant capable of summarizing web pages and more. Another speculated addition is a "web eraser" feature, allowing users to remove specific elements from web pages.

In iOS 18, the Apple Music app is expected to introduce auto-generated playlists, while the calculator app may receive several new features, such as a sidebar displaying recent calculations, an enhanced unit conversion system, and more. Furthermore, the Freeform app may introduce a new 'Scenes' option, enabling users to select specific sections of the canvas for easier navigation.

Reports also suggest that Apple plans to integrate AI features into many of its existing apps, including Health, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. Mail, Photos, Fitness, and numerous other apps are slated for significant overhauls, although specific details have yet to be revealed.

Earlier reports hinted at a major revamp for Siri, potentially integrating Apple's extensive language model "Ajax GPT" to provide ChatGPT-like AI capabilities to the popular iPhone chatbot.