What just happened? It's not even been a week since Microsoft reiterated that needing a TPM 2.0 chip to officially use Windows 11 was "non-negotiable." But in a surprising reversal, the Redmond giant has posted a page on installing the latest OS on devices that don't meet its minimum system requirements, though there are caveats.

Microsoft's support page for installing Windows 11 on unsupported devices is filled with disclaimers. It starts by warning users that the company doesn't recommend carrying out this action, and that they should be comfortable assuming the risk of running into compatibility issues.

Microsoft also warns that devices with ineligible hardware aren't guaranteed to receive updates, including but not limited to security updates, for Windows 11. The final part notes that damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty.

The actual upgrading part isn't included in the document, but it will presumably be done through official methods such as Windows Update in Settings, the Installation Assistant, installation media, etc.

Microsoft adds that those who do install Windows 11 on an unsupported system will see a watermark on the desktop. There might also be a notification in the Settings advising that the requirements aren't met. These can be removed by altering the system registry, as shown here.

There are full step-by-step instructions in the document for rolling back a device from Windows 11 to Windows 10, which Microsoft recommends people do if they experience issues on their unsupported machines. It notes that the Go Back section in the Recovery options is only available for ten days after Windows 11 is installed.

Last week, Microsoft Senior Product Manager Steven Hosking talked about the importance of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirement for Windows 11. Able to securely generate and store encryption keys, perform cryptographic operations, shield passwords, and more, Hosking said the TPM 2.0 requirement was a non-negotiable standard.

Microsoft's softening its stance on Windows 11 requirements is a surprise, given its stubborn refusal to show leniency in the past. The change of direction could be due to Windows 10's global market share increasing its already substantial lead last month while Windows 11 fell slightly, according to Statcounter.

It's a better story for Microsoft in the Steam survey, where Windows 11 continues to gain users and cement its position as the most popular OS.

Windows 10's end-of-support arrives in October 2025, though Microsoft will allow businesses and consumers to pay for security updates.