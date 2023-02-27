Editor's note: As always, it's worth mentioning that messing around in the registry can lead to other problems and should be done at your own risk. Making a backup of the registry before starting is highly advisable so if something goes wrong, you can undo any changes.

Microsoft earlier this month started rolling out a controversial "feature" that adds a watermark to systems that do not meet Windows 11's requirements. The scope of Microsoft's rollout was initially unclear but it now seems that users deploying a TPM workaround or bypass could be the primary target.

The nagging notice states simply that system requirements are not met and advises users to check their settings to learn more. Microsoft reportedly does not offer much solace in the settings but does suggest you might want to consider purchasing a new PC to replace the perfectly good system you're currently using.

Bruh since when did Windows 11 start showing this message? Now my desktop is probably gonna show the same message too as it's also running a TPM bypassed install like this laptop



At least it only shows on the desktop, unlike the Activate Windows watermark pic.twitter.com/6xHELd5grc — Devin Chaboyer (@devinchaboyer) February 16, 2023

While Microsoft is not (yet) taking hard steps to prevent these unsupported PCs from running its latest OS, the message is a bit obnoxious. Fortunately, there is a workaround if you are willing to tinker around in the registry.

As outlined by Hot Hardware, the following steps can be taken to scrub the notice from your PC:

Click on the Start menu and type Registry Editor and open it

Expand HKEY_CURRENT_USER

Navigate to and expand Control Panel

Click the UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache folder

In the accompanying window pane, right-click the SV2 entry and select Modify

Change the value to "0" then click OK

Reboot your PC

Microsoft's official Windows 11 system requirements call for a relatively new Intel, AMD or Qualcomm processor, at least 4GB of RAM, a minimum of 64GB of storage, a board that supports UEFI with Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. You will also need a graphics card that supports DirectX 12 and at least a 9-inch display with 720p support.

Microsoft's memory and storage requirements are well within reason but some have taken issue with the limited processor support.