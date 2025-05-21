In a nutshell: The latest leak suggests that the upcoming RTX 5080 Super could receive a significant upgrade in the memory department. If the information holds true, we're looking at a consumer graphics card featuring 24 GB of cutting-edge GDDR7 memory, 10,752 CUDA cores, and a power draw exceeding 400 watts.

The RTX 5080 Super is likely to use denser 24 Gb (3 GB) GDDR7 modules, allowing Nvidia to maintain the same 256-bit memory bus as the standard RTX 5080 while fitting in 24 GB of VRAM. That's a 50 percent increase in capacity, which should be ideal for higher-resolution textures, demanding 3D workloads, and future-proofing against increasingly memory-intensive games.

For additional context, the 24 GB configuration mirrors what we've already seen in the RTX 5090 Mobile GPU, which also uses these denser memory modules. And with memory clocked at 32 Gbps, the 5080 Super could reach a massive 1 TB/s of memory bandwidth – slightly faster than the vanilla 5080.

GeForce RTX 5080 Super

PG147-SKU35

GB203-450-A1

10752FP32

256-bit GDDR7 24G 32Gbps

400+W – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 20, 2025

Interestingly, the core specs might remain unchanged. Like the standard RTX 5080, the Super variant is rumored to use the GB203 die with the same 10,752 CUDA cores. That's unusual for a "Super" refresh, which traditionally boosts both memory and processing power. However, Nvidia may be reserving more substantial upgrades for future models or aiming to maintain clearer segmentation across its product lines.

Some rumors suggest the RTX 5080 Super could deliver a performance uplift of seven percent to 15 percent over the base 5080, thanks primarily to faster memory and potentially higher clock speeds. According to sources from board partners, these Super models have been in testing for months, though pricing concerns may have delayed an official launch.

No pricing or release date has been confirmed yet, but based on historical trends, the RTX 5080 Super could retail between $1,000 and $1,500 – assuming Nvidia doesn't surprise consumers with another MSRP hike. Then again, in today's GPU market, MSRP often feels more like a wish than a promise.