In brief: Once again, a new month has brought a new top GPU in Valve's Steam survey. For the second time this year, a laptop model has replaced the RTX 3060 as the most popular choice among participants. June also saw several new RTX 5000 GPUs enter the chart, while AMD continued to chip away at Intel's lead in the CPU category.

The latest Steam survey results, which were delayed by a day, show that the RTX 4060 laptop GPU was once again the most popular among participants during June. It previously topped the April survey, but lost its crown to the RTX 3060 a month later. Now, the mobile chip is back on top.

There were an unusually high number of new entries in the main GPU chart. We tend to see one or maybe two of these, but there were five in June, including the top three best performers of the month: the RTX 5060 laptop GPU, an "Nvidia graphics device," and the RTX 5060. That graphics device mostly represents people playing Steam games on cloud PCs, such as Nvidia GeForce Now users.

Despite its shockingly high price and limited availability, the RTX 5090 has entered the main chart with a 0.19% share, while the final new entry is another mobile GPU, the RTX 5070 laptop GPU. Overall, it was a good month for Nvidia's Lovelace series, which has been called the company's worst architecture in recent times.

With an almost 75% share, Nvidia still has the vast majority of GPUs in the chart. AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series is yet to make an appearance, and its highest entry, the Radeon RX 6600, is in 28th place.

Moving over to the CPU section, AMD continued its long-running trend of increasing its user share as Intel's declines. Team Red processors are now found in 39.56% of participants' PCs, while Team Blue is down to 60.27%. It likely won't be long before AMD CPUs are found in four out of every ten devices, something that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

Elsewhere in the survey, Windows 11 is now by far the most popular OS. It's just a few percentage points away from a 60% share, while Windows 10 fell again, down to 35.6%. With the older version's end-of-support date (October 14), just over three months away, expect the rate of its decline to increase.

There are few changes across the rest of the survey. 1080p remains the most common resolution – something that AMD's Franz Azor highlighted as a reason why the company still makes 8GB cards – most people have 16GB of system RAM, and English remains the most common language.