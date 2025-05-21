In brief: Although Windows will likely never sync with smartphones as seamlessly as Macs interface with iPhones, Microsoft has long sought to emulate aspects of Apple's connected ecosystem. In line with this goal, an upcoming feature in Windows 11 will allow users with Android phones to access functionality similar to Apple's Handoff.

Recently, Microsoft briefly published – and then deleted – a demonstration of a planned Windows 11 feature that lets users continue app activity between their Android devices and PCs. While it's still unclear when and if this feature becomes widely available, third-party developers are currently testing it.

Aakash Varshney, Microsoft's Senior Product Manager of Cross Devices and Experiences, detailed the new feature, called Cross Device Resume, during the company's Build 2025 session. When using supported Android apps, a badge may appear next to the app's icon on the Windows PC taskbar. Clicking the badge resumes the activity from the mobile version of the app.

On X, user "phantomofearth" shared a screenshot from an earlier version of the Build stream, showing the desktop Spotify app resuming a song that was paused on the Android app.

It's unclear why Microsoft later removed this visual demonstration from the video. According to Phantom, Microsoft plans to begin rolling out Cross Device Resume via OneDrive later this month, with taskbar integration to follow. Spotify and WhatsApp will reportedly be among the first supported apps.

The feature mirrors Apple's Handoff, which allows users to seamlessly continue songs, documents, browser sessions, and other activities across iPhone, iPad, Macs, and the Apple Watch. Handoff isn't the first cross-device feature Microsoft has attempted to replicate from Apple either.

Taskbar hover card UI used for the upcoming taskbar recommendations feature + Resume on taskbar, w/ Spotify support, in Windows 11 (taken from a pre-recorded Build session*) pic.twitter.com/C8eUTyjTan – phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) May 20, 2025

In January, Microsoft upgraded its Phone Link app to improve connectivity between Windows 11, Android phones, and iPhones. By syncing devices over Bluetooth, users can transfer files, handle calls, and send text messages from their PCs.

While still far from achieving the level of integration offered by Apple's Continuity, which allows a Mac to remotely access virtually everything on a nearby iPhone, Microsoft is working to close the gap. Apple's tight vertical integration across its devices remains a major competitive advantage in this kind of scenarios.

The Build presentation also touched on Microsoft's plans to streamline file and link sharing across apps and devices. Soon, users will be able to share content with contacts across multiple platforms with just a couple of clicks. Microsoft will continue hosting additional Build sessions aimed at developers through Thursday, May 22.