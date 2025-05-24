PSA: Lidar and high-powered lasers, increasingly common in cars and at entertainment venues, can cause permanent damage to smartphone cameras – even those built to withstand everyday wear. Users should be aware of this hidden risk and avoid direct exposure to these beams to protect their devices.

Modern smartphones can survive drops and even take a swim, but they may have met their match – and it's not what anyone expected. The lidar equipment used in cars and stage shows can silently and permanently destroy a camera sensor. Redditor Jeguetelli learned this the hard way.

While filming a brand-new Volvo EX90 with his iPhone 16 Pro Max, the phone's camera caught more than just the sleek SUV. A burst from the car's roof-mounted lidar sensor – designed to emit near-infrared laser beams to detect its surroundings – hit the lens directly, leaving behind a permanent cluster of fried pixels in red, pink, and purple hues. Oddly enough, switching to another lens brought the view back to normal.

Jeguetelli wasn't overly concerned – AppleCare had him covered – but not everyone will be so fortunate. Volvo confirmed this wasn't a one-off incident. In a statement to The Drive, the automaker warned against pointing cameras directly at lidar units, noting that the concentrated light can damage image sensors.

"It's generally advised to avoid pointing a camera directly at a lidar sensor. The laser light emitted by the lidar can potentially damage the camera's sensor or affect its performance," the statement read.

Volvo added that the risk increases at close range, where the beam is more concentrated. Filming from a safe distance should prevent damage, and using filters or lens covers may offer additional protection.

Unfortunately, Volvos aren't the only risk. Lidar is becoming increasingly common across the auto industry. Despite once dismissing the tech as "unnecessary," Tesla remains a major user, even as it pushes toward camera-only systems. Earlier this month, lidar supplier Luminar Technologies reported that Tesla had purchased over $2.1 million in lidar hardware.

Lidar is not the only thing that can damage camera sensors – lasers are just as harmful. Another Reddit user reported that their Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra developed strange lines after attending a laser-filled event. The patterns appeared in photos and videos, particularly at certain zoom levels.

Experts say event lasers are generally eye-safe but can easily destroy camera sensors if the beam hits directly. The International Laser Display Association has long warned about this specific risk.