What just happened? News that another power cable connector melted while plugged into an RTX 5090 is becoming more common these days. What is unusual in this case, however, is that it's the second one involving MSI's supposedly foolproof solution to the problem.

Redditor VersauteGurke explains in a post that he'd been experiencing an issue in which his monitor suddenly turned off and showed a "DisplayPort not connected" message.

After attempting a series of potential fixes, including reinstalling the driver, VersauteGurke discovered that the cable connector had partly melted.

Thankfully for the user, the very expensive RTX 5090 graphics card was fine, with no visible damage to the port or pins. The power supply being used was a Corsair HX1500i 1500W, so a lack of power wasn't an issue.

An interesting extra detail of this incident is that the cable being used was one of MSI's yellow-tipped models. The company was one of the first to ship PSU/graphics card 12V-2x6 power leads with plastic housing molded in bright colors. The idea behind them is that users push the connectors far enough into the cards so that no color remains visible. This ensures the connectors are fully seated, reducing in danger of overheating.

This isn't the first instance of one of these MSI cables melting. There was an almost identical incident in April also involving an RTX 5090 and a Super Flower 1300W ATX 3.1-compliant PSU. The user in that case continued to experience blue screens of death before discovering the GPU-end of the cable's connector had been damaged.

Did you know?🧐 MSI graphics cards come with a special dual-color 16-pin PCIe cable!

If you see yellow, your connection isn't secure😮 Make sure to connect it properly, and game on with confidence!



*This dual-color design applies only to the 1-to-3 and 1-to-4 dongles. pic.twitter.com/KuKWbej3df – MSI Gaming (@msigaming) April 1, 2025

There's plenty of debate on the post's thread over whether this latest incident was caused by user error. Several comments point out that the cable looks to have been bent within 3cm from the GPU end – outside of the guidelines – though this often cannot be avoided when using the massive RTX 5090 in PC cases that aren't very large.

According to this Reddit thread, there have been six confirmed and one unconfirmed RTX 5000 12VHPWR melting cases, though there are doubtlessly many more that go unreported. It's still a better rate than the RTX 4090 – last year, a repair shop said it was receiving 200 melted Lovelace flagships every month.