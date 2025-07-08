The big picture: Despite earning one of the least favorable reviews from one of Nvidia's most criticized GPU lineups, the RTX 5070 has become the most popular graphics card released in 2025. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia maintains a dominant 70% market share lead while Intel struggles to hold onto a sliver.

The latest sales report from TechEpiphany shows that Nvidia accounted for 70 percent of graphics cards sold on Amazon in the US in June 2025, with the RTX 5070 ranked first. The company's RTX 50 Blackwell series has managed to generate strong commercial enthusiasm, despite widespread criticism.

Of the 31,200 GPUs Nvidia sold last month, 5,450 were RTX 5070s. The 5060 Ti and 5070 Ti followed closely, with 4,950 and 4,400 units sold, respectively. The report doesn't distinguish between the 8GB and 16GB variants of the 5060 Ti, but recent data suggests that the new 8GB models have underperformed.

Ranked fourth is AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT – the only model from Team Red's new RDNA 4 lineup to surpass 1,000 units sold.

Nvidia: 70.51% (31,200 units)

AMD: 27.57% (12,200 units)

Intel: 1.92% (850 units)



Nvidia: 78.61% ($18,720,000)

AMD: 20.49% ($4,880,000)

The arrangement of Blackwell cards closely mirrors June 2025's Steam Hardware survey, where the RTX 5070 emerged as the most popular product from its generation. Meanwhile, RDNA 4 has yet to appear on the survey, despite launching around the same time as the 5070 and receiving a generally better critical reception.

Our benchmarks showed that the RTX 5070 barely surpasses its predecessor, the 4070 Super, and its paltry 12GB of VRAM makes heavy ray tracing workloads nearly impossible. Meanwhile, AMD's RX 9070 and 9070 XT easily outperform it at a similar MSRP, even in ray tracing. However, MSRPs these days rarely represent reality.

One possible explanation for the RTX 5070's strong sales is that, despite its disappointing performance, it ranks fairly high in most cost-per-frame comparisons. Recent reports indicate that consumers largely aren't buying cheaper mainstream and entry-level GPUs that are burdened with 8GB of VRAM, barely sufficient for modern high-end games.

The RTX 5070 and 5060 Ti are the most affordable Nvidia cards with more than 8GB of VRAM – even when accounting for price inflation. Moreover, the 5070 outperforms most cheaper alternatives, and every GPU that clearly beats it costs at least 12 percent more. In a market where MSRP is often an illusion, buyers may simply be settling for the least-bad option.

Nvidia also maintained a dominant revenue lead, pulling in $18.72 million in GPU sales – far ahead of AMD's $4.88 million. Meanwhile, Intel remains a minor player, with a revenue share below 1 percent and a market share of just 1.92 percent, selling fewer than 1,000 units.

Somehow, Intel's Arc B580 sold fewer units than aging products like Nvidia's GT 730 and AMD's RX 580, despite being a 12GB GPU priced under $300 that sometimes can outperform the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti.