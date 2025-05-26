Big quote: Microsoft introduced Smart App Control a few years ago, promising a new AI-based layer of security for Windows users. But now the software giant is claiming that the feature can be considered a "top PC antivirus solution," even though it doesn't function like traditional antivirus software at all.

Smart App Control is a Windows 11 security feature that requires a clean OS installation to work as intended. According to a recent post from Microsoft, users who upgrade and enable the feature will benefit from enhanced security. However, the company provides vague and arguably misleading explanations that could do more harm than good.

SAC represents a new layer of defense introduced in recent Windows 11 releases, according to Microsoft. The feature offers a novel approach to PC security compared to traditional antivirus software and, unsurprisingly, employs some form of AI to keep the bad guys in check. Redmond touts SAC as a "top PC antivirus solution" but also clarifies that it is designed to work alongside antivirus software, not replace it, to improve users' online security.

Traditional antivirus tools are based on a reactive approach to potential threats, as they are designed to fight malicious software after it's been detected on the system (but hopefully before compromising it). In contrast, SAC takes a proactive approach, allegedly blocking suspicious applications before they can harm the system or compromise user data.

"Smart App Control harnesses the power of AI to help predict which apps are safe to run on Windows 11," Microsoft explains. The tool is said to have a lighter impact on system performance, as it does not constantly scan files for malware the way traditional antivirus programs do. Antivirus software is "continuously" scanning files and processes, which can consume more system resources.

According to Microsoft, SAC is meant to complement, not replace, antivirus software. Users should therefore use both to get the best of both worlds. While Microsoft markets SAC as a groundbreaking innovation, the underlying concept resembles security practices that many PC users were already employing on Windows XP two decades ago.

Host-based intrusion detection systems are nothing new, and Microsoft's simplistic characterization of traditional antivirus software is frankly quite baffling – and ultimately untrue. Modern antivirus programs offer far more than basic file scanning. Many include advanced features that detect and neutralize threats before they ever reach the system.

Moreover, Microsoft should absolutely stop using "AI" to justify every new single software feature in Windows 11. Heuristic-based antivirus programs have been around since the DOS era, and machine learning models could be ultimately described as heuristic by nature.

Finally, regarding performance: while antivirus software can slow down specific tasks under certain conditions, SAC may cause even greater slowdowns due to bugs or compatibility issues. Just ask Broadcom.

Users seeking effective security should avoid relying solely on a single vendor like Microsoft. Instead, they should consult independent, AMTSO-accredited testing platforms such as AV-TEST to find reliable antimalware solutions. Yes, they exist – even for free.