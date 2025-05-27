What just happened? Square Enix is now accepting pre-orders for HD-2D remakes Dragon Quest I & II. The games will be sold together as a bundle, and are being offered in physical and digital editions across a range of platforms. The announcement comes on the 39th anniversary of the franchise.

The first two games in the Dragon Quest trilogy are finally getting an HD-2D remake, joining the third in the series – and you'll be able to play both of them later this year.

Dragon Quest I and II take place after the events of the third game. The first, which was titled Dragon Warrior when localized to North America, arrived way back in 1986 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. A sequel followed a year later, but it'd be another five before the third game made its way to North America.

Square Enix described the remakes as a stunning reimagination of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to the "Erdrick Trilogy." Indeed, both look gorgeous in the media samples and teaser trailer shared online and honor the legacy that the games helped establish in the console RPG genre so many years ago.

Pricing is set at $59.99 for the standard edition bundle, and anyone that pre-orders is entitled to a collection of in-game items including a set of elevating shoes and seeds that grant varying abilities. Players with existing save data for the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III will receive additional in-game bonus material, we're told, but note that your save data will need to be tied to the same account that you play the new games on.

Interested parties can pre-order digital copies of the first two games for PlayStation, Xbox, or on the PC via Steam. Physical editions will also be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. All are due out of October 30, 2025.

Should you need it, the third game in the series is also still available and will set you back $39.99. In total, expect to spend around $100 for the full trilogy.