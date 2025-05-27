Let's get ready to rumble: In a clash where silicon meets sinew, China just hosted the world's first-ever humanoid robot kickboxing tournament – and no, it wasn't a sci-fi movie set. The China Media Group World Robot Competition – Mecha Fighting Series kicked off on May 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, with humanoid bots from Unitree Robotics stepping into the ring for some MMMA.

It was an event reminiscent of the old Robot Wars show in the late 90s but slightly less violent. Four Unitree G1 robots, each roughly the size and weight of a small adult (35 kilograms and 132 centimeters tall), battled it out under the watchful eyes of their human controllers and a referee. Asia Times notes that the matches aired on state-run Chinese Central Television, bringing mechanical martial arts to the masses.

Each fight unfolded in two parts: a skill showcase followed by three two-minute rounds of combat. The bots could score points by landing punches (one point) and kicks (three points) to the head or body. However, falling was costly – five points lost for a tumble and an instant 10-point deduction if a robot couldn't get back up within eight seconds, ending the round abruptly.

It's something you really have to see to appreciate (video below). I was skeptical at first, but it turned out more impressive – and more unintentionally hilarious – than expected. The robots threw punches and kicks with smooth, almost graceful motion, though nothing that would worry a human opponent. Strikes landed more like nudges than blows, exploiting the opponent's balance rather than using brute force. Even so, most managed to get back on their feet quickly after falling – some with almost artistic flair.

Teaching a robot to fight like a human isn't just a matter of wiring up some limbs and letting it loose.

"It is not easy to teach robots different movements," Unitree Director Wang Qixin told Chinese Central Television. "We used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to train them. First, we captured the data of the movements of some professional kickboxing athletes, and then the robots learn these movements in a virtual world."

Experts see the competition as a quantum leap forward for China's humanoid robotics. Li Gaofeng of Zhejiang University said that just six months ago, such movements were barely imaginable. Combat demands full-body coordination and split-second reactions – pushing algorithms, electronics, and mechanical parts to their limits.

Some commentators say Unitree's bots have already surpassed those of Boston Dynamics, best known for its Atlas robot. Others argue that BD's precision still outmatches Unitree's enthusiasm. Atlas can pull off cartwheels; Unitree's G1 bots are learning to kickbox. It's a rivalry worthy of a heavyweight title itself.

While the exhibition was entertaining and impressive, not everything goes smoothly at Unitree. Earlier this month, a security camera captured a Unitree H1 robot flailing wildly during a factory test, sparking fresh safety concerns. No one was hurt, but it serves as a reminder that humanoid robots are still very much a work in progress – and a little unpredictable. Come to think of it, the boxing match might have been even more entertaining if the bots had gone berserk.

Looking ahead, Shenzhen-based EngineAI plans a bigger, full-sized humanoid robot combat match this December, promising even more action and AI innovation. Meanwhile, Unitree's kickboxing bots are gearing up to bring their moves into homes within the next few years – hopefully without throwing any wild tantrums.