Bottom line: As cheating software evolves, so must mitigation efforts. However, new anti-cheat measures rarely go off without a hitch. Many players express concerns about disruptions, false bans, or privacy issues. While no system is perfect, these safeguards are necessary to maintain fair play and preserve the integrity of the game for honest users.

Despite shifting focus to the next Battlefield game, EA continues supporting Battlefield 2042 with updates. The latest patch (8.8.0) now requires Secure Boot to run, a move designed to combat increasingly sophisticated cheating methods and protect fair play.

"As cheat developers keep evolving their tactics, we're stepping up our game too," EA said in its Battlefield 2042 changelog.

The change specifically targets cheats that try to load during the Windows boot process. The developers note it only works on hardware supporting Secure Boot, which most rigs do since the feature has existed since 2011. Initially, Microsoft designed Secure Boot to detect low-level malware loading during startup by verifying digital signatures, and it's had some mishaps in recent years.

Most recently, game developers have used Secure Boot to detect cheaters. Valorant was among the first to implement these checks, with mixed results. The anti-cheat method generally worked as intended, but many users reported it bricking their game. Whether all those reports were honest is unclear – cheaters often lie to regain access. However, even a small percentage of legitimate players getting cut off or banned due to technical issues doesn't sit well with the community.

Several controversial anti-cheat clashes have flared up, especially over demands for kernel-level access. Valorant's Vanguard system requires Ring 0 privileges, but it's not just Riot Games and EA caught in the crossfire. Most major multiplayer games, including Fortnite, use invasive anti-cheat software. It's a price players pay to enjoy these games – without it, cheating runs rampant and ruins the experience for everyone.

Even with mitigation methods in place, developers still struggle with the problem. Last year, cheaters disrupted the Apex Legends Global Series. At least two contestants suddenly found themselves using cheats they didn't install. Ironically, outside hackers had taken over their computers. Officials subsequently postponed the event while operators secured the servers.

While new anti-cheat measures may frustrate some legitimate players, developers must prioritize protecting gameplay for the good of the community. Most players with Secure Boot enabled in other games experience no issues, and any hiccups tend to affect only a small fraction of the gaming population.



Most modern systems ship with Secure Boot enabled by default, but Battlefield will display a popup if it isn't. Players unfamiliar with tinkering with BIOS settings can find step-by-step instructions on EA's help pages or check out the video above.