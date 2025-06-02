In brief: Remember when GPUs would top the Steam survey for months or even years on end? That's become a rarity these days as the most popular product changes regularly. The RTX 3060, for example, has just regained the top spot it recently lost to the RTX 4060 laptop GPU. Elsewhere, May was another record month for AMD's CPU share, the RTX 5060 Ti broke into the main chart, and more gamers are abandoning Windows 10.

Following the somewhat surprising sight of the RTX 4060 laptop GPU topping the April Steam survey, the RTX 3060 bounced back in May to become the number one again.

The most popular GPUs among Steam survey participants are mostly made up of RTX xx50 and xx60 series products from the Lovelace, Ampere, and Turing generations.

Looking at the GPUs with the biggest gains, last month was a good one for Nvidia's Blackwell cards. Despite being maligned for numerous reasons, four of the top ten best performers were RTX 5000 models. The biggest increase was for the RTX 5070, up 0.33%, while the second place went to the RTX 5060 Ti, which has just entered the main chart with a 0.21% share – it appears both the 8GB and 16GB versions are counted as one.

Sitting between the RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5080 is the RX 7800 XT, which jumped 0.09% last month. Still no sign of any RX 9070 cards, though.

Jumping to the CPU section, AMD continues its streak of reaching a new record high every month. It is now at 39.48% as Intel shrinks to 60.44%. A few years ago, it would have been unheard of for almost 4 in 10 survey participants to be Team Red processor users.

While many gamers and PC users in general have been hanging on to Windows 10 even as its October 14, 2025, end-of-support date nears, the older OS continues to slide in the Steam survey. It is now used by just 37% of participants as Windows 11 nears 60%. And while Windows 10 still leads globally, its share is just 10% higher than its successor.

The rest of the survey shows few changes from the previous month. 1080p remains the most popular resolution despite most monitors these days being at least 1440p – the number of FullHD users actually increased by 0.08% in May. English is the most popular language, and while the majority of participants have six physical CPUs, this will likely soon be surpassed by those with eight.