What just happened? Adobe has launched a version of its popular Photoshop editing software for Android devices. Photoshop mobile for Android is designed for those that prefer working on their phones. It includes core features and tools from the desktop app such as layering, masking, and generative fill, and allows users to tap into the growing library of free Adobe Stock assets.

Other handy tools on tap include the clone stamp, the spot healing brush, the tap select tool, the magic wand and object select tools, and advanced blend modes.

Newcomers are encouraged to check out the built-in Photoshop mobile tutorials to learn how to best leverage the app. Users can also engage with the Photoshop community via Adobe's forums for feedback and support from peers. The Adobe Inspiration Hub, meanwhile, offers plenty of thought-starts for those needing a jumping off point.

It has been just over three months since Adobe launched Photoshop for iPhone, so there's a chance you have already experienced what it's like to edit on the go (it is free to use as well). Whereas Adobe marketed the iPhone version to mobile-first creators just getting started, they are pushing the Android version to newcomers and experienced professionals alike.

Adobe is offering Photoshop for Android for free via Google Play while it's in beta, but you'll need a phone running Android 11 or later with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (the company recommends 8GB for optimal performance) to use it. Adobe notes that all of the launch features will be free to use during the initial beta period, and says that additional capabilities will follow soon. The language suggests users might eventually have to pay for expanded features or continued use, but that's pure speculation at this point.

Given the option, I suspect most would opt for the more powerful and flexible desktop variant, although I can certainly see the appeal of being able to quickly make basic changes to files on your phone while away from a computer.