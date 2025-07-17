In a nutshell: Sony has introduced a new compact fixed-lens digital camera that's filled to the brim with cutting-ege imaging technology. The RX1R III is Sony's latest flagship full-frame standalone digital camera, and represents the third generation of the RX1R series (the last one came nearly 10 years ago). It's powered by an impressive 61-megapixel 35mm Exmor R CMOS image sensor that uses the company's latest BIONZ XR processing engine, and is paired with a Zeiss Sonnar T* 35mm f/2.0 lens.

Sony says the combination of sensor and image processing engine delivers high resolution and sensitivity, with low noise and a wide dynamic range. An anti-reflection coating on the sensor is used in place of an optical low-pass filter to further boost image quality, we're told.

The RX1R III also includes the latest in AI processing technology, which Sony describes as a "valued" feature. With it, users can expect the camera to accurately recognize the shape and movement of subjects as well as human bodies, heads, and the position of eyes, allowing the 693-point phase-detection auto-focus system to do its job more effectively.

Sony's latest is constructed of magnesium alloy, measures approximately 4.5 inches x 2.75 inches x 3.5 inches (113.3 mm x 67.9 mm x 87.5 mm), and weighs just over one pound with a battery and memory card. Speaking of the battery, it uses Sony's NP-FW50 battery pack, which is good for up to 300 still photos per charge. Serious shooters will likely want to pick up a couple of extra packs to have on hand to facilitate longer outings.

The Sony RX1R III is available to pre-order now priced at an eye-watering $5,098 and is scheduled to ship on July 31. Sony is also launching a few optional accessories to go along with the camera including a dedicated thumb grip, a compact body case, and a lens hood.

If you're in the market for a premium compact shooter to rival competitors like Leica's Q3 or Fujifilm's GFX100RF, Sony's new fixed-lens camera is certainly worth a look.