In a nutshell: For safety reasons, Apple has limited CarPlay to audio-only features until now. With iOS 26, users will be able to stream video as long as the car is parked. App developers may need to issue patches to support the feature, and compatible vehicles have yet to be confirmed.

With the iOS 26 update arriving this fall, users can stream videos via AirPlay to the dashboards of parked vehicles. This marks a notable shift from CarPlay's traditional audio-only focus. The update also brings improvements to calls, messaging, event tracking, and more for CarPlay.

Oddly, Apple didn't mention the feature during its WWDC presentation earlier this week, but the CarPlay section of the developer website lists it. Developers can now start enabling video streaming in CarPlay-supported apps, though Apple hasn't confirmed if any of its native apps will support the functionality.

Allowing dashboard video playback raises obvious concerns about distracted driving, but Apple's website says the feature only works when the user isn't driving. It's unclear how CarPlay will determine if a vehicle is in motion. While iPhones can auto-enable focus mode in moving cars, that system isn't foolproof.

AirPlay could bring CarPlay support to previously unsupported apps like Netflix or YouTube. Zoom already allows in-car audio calls, and VLC supports downloaded audio files – both may enable video playback with iOS 26. If developers adopt the feature widely, it could significantly expand CarPlay's in-dash entertainment options.

In addition, CarPlay in iOS 26 will introduce a more compact call interface, letting users see caller info without losing navigation visibility. The update also adds tapback support for quick emoji replies, new widgets for calendar and smart home controls, and Live Activities to track events like flights or sports.

Apple will likely bring AirPlay video support to both standard CarPlay and CarPlay Ultra, its enhanced version introduced last month. Debuting in Aston Martin vehicles and coming later to other automakers, CarPlay Ultra integrates more vehicle controls into Apple's infotainment interface. Stretching across the dashboard and instrument panel screens, it handles the speedometer, fuel, climate controls, radio, and more through touch or Siri voice commands.