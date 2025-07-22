In brief: As electric vehicles gain a larger share of the global auto market, scientists are increasingly turning their attention to an unexpected side effect: motion sickness. A growing number of new EV owners and passengers have reported feelings of nausea, especially in the back seat, which has sparked new research into the causes and possible solutions for this modern malaise.

Because electric vehicles are still a new experience for many passengers, their unfamiliar motion may be one reason some people are more prone to motion sickness. "Greater sickness in EVs can be attributed to a lack of previous experience, as both a driver and as a passenger, where the brain lacks accuracy in estimating the motion forces because it relies on previous experience in other types of cars," William Emond, a PhD student specializing in car sickness at the Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard in France, told The Guardian.

In cars powered by internal combustion engines, drivers and passengers become attuned over time to cues such as the engine's rumble or the chassis' vibrations. These physical signals warn the brain of upcoming accelerations and decelerations. In contrast, the near-silent electric motors of EVs fail to provide these warning signals, leaving riders' brains "guessing" when the car will change speed or direction.

"If we are accustomed to traveling in non-EVs, we are used to understanding the car's motion based on signals such as engine revs, engine vibrations, torque, etc. Yet, traveling in an EV for the first time is a new motion environment for the brain, which needs adaptation," Emond said.

Several scientific studies reinforce these observations. A 2024 study identified a strong connection between the severity of motion sickness and the specific seat vibrations found in electric cars, while research published in 2020 singled out the lack of engine noise as a significant factor. These findings suggest that the quietness and smoothness of EVs, while pleasant in some ways, deprive passengers' brains of important sensory input needed to predict motion.

A key culprit also appears to be regenerative braking – a standard technology that slows the vehicle while charging the battery, rather than relying solely on friction brakes. This system causes a gradual deceleration, lacking the sharp, rapid stops common in traditional cars. Studies indicate that this low-frequency deceleration is another factor contributing to increased motion sickness.

Underlying all of this is a well-known neurological phenomenon: motion sickness arises from a mismatch between signals sent to the brain by the eyes, inner ear, and body. When these signals conflict – such as when a rider sees a still car interior but feels unexpected movement – the brain can trigger symptoms of nausea, dizziness, and discomfort.

Being able to anticipate the movement of a vehicle is integral to preventing motion sickness. Drivers, who control the car and know what comes next, rarely feel sick, while passengers – especially in the back seat – are left less prepared. "When discovering a new motion environment, the brain needs to habituate because there is no knowledge of previous experience in such a context. This is, for example, why almost everyone becomes sick in zero-gravity environments," Emond said.

Solutions are beginning to take shape as researchers investigate ways to help the brain better anticipate EV motion. Experimental approaches include introducing artificial engine sounds, using interactive interior lighting, and providing vibrational cues to keep passengers' senses in sync with the car's movement. The hope is that as EVs become increasingly common, new design strategies will make future rides more comfortable for even the most motion-sensitive commuters.