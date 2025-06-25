In brief: Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 this October despite its enduring popularity and the fact that hundreds of millions of usable PCs don't support Windows 11. The company recently introduced a new option for personal devices to receive another year of security updates, but it requires using OneDrive.

After Windows 10 reaches end-of-life status on October 14, users who enroll in Windows Backup will continue receiving security updates through October 13, 2026, at no extra cost. The service automatically uploads personal files to OneDrive, but storing more than 5GB requires a paid subscription.

This option registers users in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which was previously only available for enterprise devices. Personal devices can also be enrolled with a one-time payment of $30 or 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Users can activate Windows Backup by searching for it in the taskbar search field, selecting the app when it appears in the results, and clicking "Continue." However, OneDrive only offers up to 5GB of free storage. A $20 annual Microsoft 365 Basic subscription includes 100GB, while a $100 Personal tier offers 1TB, and a $130 family subscription adds 1TB per person for up to six people.

Meanwhile, companies can purchase ESU for $61 per device, with the price doubling each year until the service ends in 2028. Microsoft 365 subscribers also receive Windows 10 and Microsoft Office security updates through 2028. The non-subscription versions of Office 2021 and 2024 receive free security updates through October 2026 and 2029, respectively.

Furthermore, all Windows Defender users on Windows 10 will continue receiving malware definitions through at least October 2028. Unofficial updates will be available from 0patch for at least another five years.

Microsoft is likely making the concessions because, despite the looming end of support, Windows 10 remains slightly more popular than its successor. Windows 11's unusually high system requirements are likely a major reason. The OS generally only supports processors made after 2017, potentially leaving up to 240 million otherwise serviceable devices unable to upgrade.

While Microsoft wants those users to buy new PCs, ESUs will give them at least another year to figure out how to avoid creating a mountain of e-waste. Some groups are promoting the radical option of converting older machines to Linux, which is more secure and supports millions of PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11.