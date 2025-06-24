Forward-looking: As cases of burning and melting RTX 5090 power cables continue to mount, Asus has demonstrated that its new Back to the Future (BTF) power connector design can maintain safe temperatures while delivering more than triple the GPU's stock wattage limit. The test also revealed that BTF can work in tandem with traditional 16-pin connectors – just in case anyone ever wants to attempt a 2,600W overclock.

In a recent Bilibili video, translated by Tom's Hardware, Asus China GM Tony Yu pumped nearly 2 kilowatts into an Nvidia RTX 5090 to showcase the resilience of the company's alternative GPU power connector design. If other manufacturers adopt Asus's BTF standard, it could reduce fire hazards and spark a fundamental shift in custom PC design.

The tech emerged after widespread reports of burning and melting RTX 4090 power cables that started surfacing a couple of years ago. Hundreds of confirmed incidents were attributed to a combination of issues: improperly connected cables, tight bends near connectors, the use of adapters for older ATX 2.0 power supplies, and inherent flaws in the 12VHPWR connector design.

Despite newer connector revisions and Nvidia's promise that the RTX 5090 would avoid its predecessor's fate, at least six confirmed cases of damaged connectors have already been reported for the 5090.

asus tony showed 16pin+gc_hpwr can actually work at the same time on the latest 5090 btf2.5, so it is ~300w each under ~50a load.

he also push the btf2.5 gc_hpwr to 150a (~3 times of the spec of 16pin) and it just worked.



bilibili 普普通通Tony大叔https://t.co/n4duH4n8yU pic.twitter.com/TTcKBm4OYW – UNIKO's Hardware (@unikoshardware) June 23, 2025

BTF addresses these risks by eliminating the need for external GPU power cables. Instead, it introduces a new connector on the motherboard, streamlining the installation process and reducing the number of components that could fail.

Compatible GPUs and motherboards include an additional gold finger and a GC-HPWR socket adjacent to the PCIe connector.

Initial BTF designs were rated for 600W, just above the RTX 5090's 575W stock draw. BTF 2.5 raised the ceiling to 1,000W, and Yu's demonstration nearly doubled that figure while maintaining safe temperatures.

When delivering 607W to the GPU, the GC-HPWR connector stayed around 35°C. At 1,300W, it only reached 38°C. Even after hitting just over 1,900W – enough to theoretically power three RTX 5090s – the temperature topped out at just 41°C.

In a final test, Yu went further. To compare heat levels between the GC-HPWR and traditional 16-pin connectors, he connected a separate power supply to each on the same card. Delivering about 1,200W through one and 1,400W through the other, Yu fed more than 2,600W into the RTX 5090 – more than triple Der8auer's recent 800W shunt mod overclock. Under these extreme conditions, the 16-pin connectors reached around 70°C.

While the results are impressive, it's still unclear when BTF-compatible GPUs and motherboards will become widely available. Broad industry adoption could make GC-HPWR connectors a more reliable and safer solution for powering high-end add-on boards.