What just happened? Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block and co-founder of Twitter, has introduced a new messaging application that breaks away from the conventions of mainstream communication platforms. Over a single weekend, Dorsey developed Bitchat, a peer-to-peer messaging tool that functions entirely over Bluetooth mesh networks, eliminating the need for internet access, central servers, or even user accounts.

The app, now available in beta for Apple's TestFlight users, was announced by Dorsey on Sunday. He described the project as a personal experiment with mesh networking, encryption, and decentralized message delivery. Unlike traditional messaging services that rely on centralized infrastructure and require personal information, Bitchat operates without phone numbers, emails, or any form of user identification.

Bitchat's technology allows nearby devices to form clusters via Bluetooth. Messages are relayed from device to device, enabling communication beyond the standard Bluetooth range. This mesh network can be expanded by "bridge" devices that connect overlapping clusters, allowing messages to travel up to 300 meters, according to Dorsey. Messages are stored only on users' devices and disappear by default, ensuring privacy and minimizing the risk of surveillance or data breaches. A white paper describing the app is on GitHub.

my weekend project to learn about bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things.



bitchat: bluetooth mesh chat...IRC vibes.



The app's design echoes Dorsey's ongoing advocacy for privacy and decentralization. By avoiding centralized servers, Bitchat aims to provide a censorship-resistant alternative for users who need to communicate during internet outages or in environments where connectivity is restricted. This approach is reminiscent of tools like Bridgefy, which gained prominence during the 2019 Hong Kong protests for enabling secure, offline communication.

Bitchat also offers group chat features, referred to as rooms, which can be named with hashtags and protected by passwords. The application supports a store and forward functionality, allowing messages to reach users who are temporarily offline. Dorsey has indicated that future updates will introduce WiFi Direct support, further increasing the app's range and speed.

The launch of Bitchat follows Dorsey's previous support for decentralized projects such as Damus and Bluesky. His latest effort reinforces his broader campaign to decentralize digital communication and empower users to control their own data.

Interest in Bitchat has been swift. The beta test quickly reached its 10,000-user capacity on TestFlight, and Dorsey noted that the app is currently under review before a wider release.