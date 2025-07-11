Forward-looking: Apple's Vision Pro headset generated a lot of hype when it debuted in 2023, but it turned out to be a commercial failure, largely due to its astronomical price tag. Undeterred by the slow sales, the company is reportedly working on the second-generation model, powered by a faster M4 processor and equipped with a redesigned head strap for better comfort.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next Vision Pro could launch later this year, but it's unclear whether Apple will retain the $3,500 MSRP of its predecessor or price it more affordably. Gurman also claimed that the new model will ship with the M4 chip, which directly contradicts a recent memo from tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, claiming the next-gen Vision Pro would use an M5 SoC.

Gurman added that the new Vision Pro 2 will feature an upgraded strap designed to combat neck and head pain, potentially addressing one of the biggest complaints about the first-generation model. The new device will also reportedly offer several AI features, in line with the company's recent emphasis on artificial intelligence across its Mac, iPhone, and iPad lineups.

According to Gurman, the M4 powering the Vision Pro 2 will have more than 16 NPU cores. If accurate, it would suggest Apple is working on a new M4 variant, as the only two known M-series chips with more than 16 NPU cores are the M2 Ultra and M3 Ultra. The vanilla M4 has a 16-core NPU, which is still more than two times faster than the neural engine in the M2.

As for the new strap, Apple is reportedly redesigning it to make the headset more comfortable to wear for long periods. Many first-generation Vision Pro owners took to social media sites and online message boards to vent their frustration at how uncomfortable the device was to wear for long periods, so the redesign seems to be Apple's attempt to fix that flaw.

Alongside the Vision Pro 2, Apple is also said to be working on a lighter and cheaper headset that could be optimized for enterprise applications. Both Gurman and Kuo believe that it could launch in 2027. In addition to the mixed reality products, Apple is also reportedly prepping a pair of augmented reality glasses for late 2026.