Something to look forward to: It's the kind of gadget Q might slip into James Bond's tuxedo pocket: an SSD with a built-in self-destruct feature. TeamGroup has developed the P250Q-M80, which brings a touch of cinematic espionage to real-world data security. This industrial-grade storage device is engineered for sectors where data security is paramount, such as defense, industrial automation, and AI development.

The P250Q-M80 stands out for its dual-mode data destruction system. At the heart of this innovation is a patented independent destruction circuit. With a single press of a dedicated button, users can choose between two levels of data erasure. A brief press triggers a software-based wipe, which erases all stored data while preserving the drive for future use. This process is supported by an intelligent system that resumes the erasure if power is lost mid-operation, ensuring that no data remains accessible once the process is complete.

For situations demanding absolute certainty, a longer press activates hardware-level destruction. This method sends a high-voltage burst directly to the NAND flash chips, physically destroying them to make data recovery impossible. Multi-stage LED indicators visually confirm the process.

Beyond its headline feature, the P250Q-M80 is built to endure the rigors of industrial use. It offers sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,500 MB/s, leveraging a PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol. The drive is available in capacities ranging between 256GB to 2TB, utilizing high-reliability 3D TLC NAND flash. It complies with military standards for shock and vibration resistance, features an operational temperature range suited for harsh environments, and S.M.A.R.T. health monitoring to track device longevity.

The company also holds a US patent for its wide-temperature operation technology, which allows the SSD to automatically adjust its transfer speeds across three thermal zones, supporting performance in environments where temperatures can soar well above those tolerated by consumer-grade hardware.

Although Team Group has not yet announced pricing or availability for the P250Q-M80, the device's blend of high-speed performance and advanced data destruction features positions it as a notable entry in the market for secure storage solutions.

The P250Q-M80 recently received a Best Choice Award in the cybersecurity category at Computex 2025.