In a nutshell: 8BitDo is now accepting pre-orders for its Pro 3, a new wireless gamepad set to ship on August 12. It's an upgrade over its predecessor in virtually every category… including price.

8BitDo's latest utilizes TMR-based joysticks. Short for tunnel magnetoresistance, TRM is a magnetic sensing technology that improves on the Hall Effect sensor in terms of sensitivity, accuracy, and power consumption. In short, joystick drift should be a thing of the past.

The new gamepad also includes Hall Effect triggers, an extra set of bumpers (R4 and L4), two back paddle buttons, a tactile D-pad, a turbo function, vibration support, and swappable magnetic ABXY buttons. The latter allows users to customize their button layout for specific applications.

The Pro 3 is Bluetooth equipped, but also comes with a 2.4G adapter and a USB cable should you prefer other connectivity methods. A color-matched charging dock also comes standard, as does an ABXY button puller and a set of ball-top joystick caps (red or yellow depending on which color controller you go with).

Battery life from the 1,000 mAh non-removable pack is said to be rated at up to 20 hours on a single charge, but you can always connect the included USB cable and keep playing while charging. The pad is also compatible with 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2, a customization suite that lets you adjust settings, manage updates, and more.

The Pro 3 measures 153.6 mm x 100.5 mm x 64.5 mm and weighs in at 242.4 grams.

8BitDo's Pro 3 is available to pre-order now in your choice of purple, gray, or "G Classic" color schemes (presumably after the GameCube, the PlayStation, and the GameBoy) , each priced at $69.99. The gamepad is compatible with Windows 10 and later, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, Android 13 and above, SteamOS, and most new Apple devices. It is worth noting that the Pro 2 is still available as well, and is a bit easier on the wallet at $49.99 as of writing.