What just happened? With its expensive products that can be costly to repair, many Apple fans take out AppleCare Plus for extra protection, but it only covers one device. Now, Cupertino has announced a new plan that offers all the benefits of AppleCare Plus to three products: AppleCare One.

Standard AppleCare Plus costs from $2.99 per month to $10.49 based on device type – Apple introduced a 50-cent increase earlier this year.

Thanks to Apple's device ecosystem and walled garden, most people have more than one Cupertino product. It means multiple AppleCare Plus subscriptions are required for those wanting extra coverage for several devices.

But the new AppleCare One is a $19.99 per month subscription service that essentially adds AppleCare Plus coverage to three different Apple devices, be they iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV boxes, or even the $3,499+ Vision Pro headset – though few people own one, and only a single unit can be covered per plan.

If you're a big Apple fan and own more than three of its products, it's possible to add extra devices at a cost of $5.99 per month each. Apple says they have to be under four years old and in good working condition. Still, that's quite an improvement over the 60-day time limit customers are given to add AppleCare Plus coverage to a product after they buy it. Another caveat is that headphones can only be added to the plan if they are under one year old.

Items that are part of an AppleCare One package have unlimited covered against accidents like drops or spills. You also get battery coverage, 24/7 priority support, and up to three annual claims of theft or loss for an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

If you're wondering whether you could take out AppleCare One and include devices belonging to family members in the same household – no, you can't, unless your family members keep their devices signed in with your Apple ID. Apple specifies that only devices in the customer's Apple Account can be covered under AppleCare One.

Apple says AppleCare One will be available tomorrow (July 24). You can sign up via your iPhone, iPad, Mac or at an Apple Store.