In context: Roughly five years ago, gaming artist Alexander "Red888guns" Berezin shared his vision of Fallout 1 as a first-person shooter (tweet below). Though it was just a simple animated GIF, it introduced an intriguing idea: What if he used the Doom engine to recreate Fallout?

Over the weekend, Berezin posted a video showcasing what he calls a "total conversion" of Fallout using the GZDoom engine – and it looks spectacular (below). He named it "Fallout: Bakersfield," referencing the iconic Fallout 1 location of Necropolis, set in the former town of Bakersfield, California. If you've ever fantasized about playing Fallout or Fallout 2 in a 3D engine, this will be as close as you'll get.

The four-minute trailer opens by paying homage to the original Fallout promo with a reimagined trailer, then shifts to gameplay footage. As expected, the game looks and plays like GZDoom but with a Fallout theme. The 2.5D visuals feel retro, yet they feature a considerable amount of modern polish. Particularly impressive is the HUD at the bottom of the screen. Its artistic design, which mimics a Pip-Boy 2000, adds the final touch that convinces you this is a Fallout game – not a Doom knockoff.

The project began in earnest in 2023. "Total conversion" may be a bit misleading, though. Development focuses on – and stays loyal to – Fallout's Necropolis area and storyline, including a boss fight with the super mutant Harry. While this covers only a small part of the original game, Berezin and his brother Denis are currently the sole developers. With enough community support and a larger team, anything could happen once this section is complete.

Berezin currently estimates the project is about 60 percent complete, so there's still a way to go, which raises the question: When can we expect to get our hands on it? The trailer hints at a release date at the end by slowly revealing its digits: "??.??.202?," but just before the last question mark appears, a "7" flashes briefly. This hesitant hint might mean that Berezin aims for completion in 2027 but isn't ready to commit to a firm launch window – even a vague one like a year.

Of course, that's assuming the project doesn't get shut down. Bethesda has long supported the modding community, so it seems unlikely it would object. If anyone might raise a fuss, it would be ZeniMax or Microsoft – but that also seems unlikely, given that other Fallout fan projects have survived.

Not long ago, Team FOLON created an impressive total-conversion mod called Fallout: London, built on Fallout 4's Creation Engine. The project launched with Bethesda's blessing and well wishes – until Bethesda released an unexpected patch to the Creation Engine that unintentionally delayed the release. The AAA studio also poached a few Team FOLON members, which further slowed early development – also likely unintentionally. Or was it?

In any case, it's not likely that Fallout: Bakersfield will face any legal eagles, but don't start holding your breath just yet. The project is a passion endeavor with only a couple of developers, who aren't expecting to benefit financially, so it remains a hobby project alongside their day jobs.

That said, Berezin does have a Boosty account under his online persona "Red888guns." For a small donation ($2.66 per month), subscribers can access progress reports and more information on the project. Generous benefactors committing to $266 per month receive more timely access to posts.