In a nutshell: Nintendo is slowly but surely bringing its classic game systems to the Lego universe. In 2020, the Japanese gaming giant partnered with the plastic construction toy company on a licensed version of the Nintendo Entertainment System. Now, the iconic Game Boy handheld is getting the Lego treatment, and it's far more affordable than the NES.

The Lego Game Boy (model 72046) is a 421-piece kit that's a near 1:1 scale replica of Nintendo's original handheld. Despite the low piece count, the build features several authentic details including pressable control buttons on the front, a volume dial that actually spins, a slideable on-off switch, two brick-built game cartridges, and swappable, lenticular screens.

The kit comes with a pair of game cartridges, and they are arguably the two best games ever released for the platform: Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. The carts can be displayed independently or even slid into the rear of the system, just like on the actual Game Boy.

The Lego Game Boy also includes a display stand for the handheld and one game, and it's nice to see that details like graphics and expansion ports weren't glossed over. It is part of the Lego 18+ series, meaning it is a bit more complex than standard sets.

Nintendo released the original Game Boy in 1989. The handheld went toe to toe with Sega's more advanced Game Gear, and came out on top thanks in part to its affordability, superior battery life, and extensive library of quality games. As of writing, the Game Boy line (which includes all models) is the fourth best-selling game system of all time.

The Lego Game Boy is due out on October 1, 2025, for $59.99. Give the reasonable price point, its proximity to the year-end shopping season, and its overall good looks, don't be surprised if this is a holiday best-seller. Amazon is already accepting pre-orders for those that want to ensure they don't miss out on launch day.