Why it matters: Analogue finally has a firm shipping window for its long-awaited Nintendo 64 remake. The Analogue 3D was originally announced in late 2024 with a scheduled ship date of Q1 2025, but ran into delays that have since pushed the console back to late August 2025.

The Analogue 3D, if you recall, is essentially an FPGA version of Nintendo's legendary console. The original system hit North American on September 29, 1996, with just two launch titles – Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64. The cartridge console held its own against Sony's more advanced disc-based PlayStation, and turned out several great games during its run.

Those who already have an open pre-order don't need to do anything. In the event you wish to cancel, Analogue has a no questions asked, 100 percent refund policy on pre-orders. Simply reach out and they'll get you taken care of.

The Analogue 3D is offered in black or white, and is priced at a somewhat reasonable $249.99. Thanks to its FPGA construction, it can play all original cartridges natively and can run most in 4K resolution. Analogue said it spent four years developing the platform on a 220k LE Altera Cyclone 10GX, the most powerful FPGA they had ever used up to that point.

The stylish machine features four original N64 controller ports, is region free, and is compatible with original accessories like the Expansion Pak. Unlike actual Nintendo hardware, reviews from independent third parties will be available ahead of launch, we're told. The machine supports an array of modern technology including Bluetooth LE and dual-band Wi-Fi. Included with the console is a 16GB SD card that comes pre-installed as well as an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and a USB-C power supply.

On X, Analogue blamed sudden tariff changes for its most recent delay but said they would be absorbing the cost.

Analogue isn't accepting additional pre-orders at this time, and it's unclear if they will reopen sales in the future. For now, third-party marketplaces may be your best bet.